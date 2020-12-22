Ottawa police have charged a man with sexual assault, saying he also exposed himself to women from his car after asking them for directions.

The investigation started last month after someone was sexually assaulted in a vehicle on Watters Road in Orléans, police said in a news release.

Investigators found the man was linked to several incidents between June and November 2019. Police say the man would ask women for directions, and when they approached his vehicle his genitals.

Police say the man is believed to have been a driver for a ride-sharing service between 2019 and 2020.

Emal Nabizada, 26, has been charged with sexual assault, harassement and four counts of commiting an indecent act. He is due in court next month.

Police say they think there may be other victims.