Former Rider announces retirement

Former Saskatchewan Roughriders fullback Spencer Moore has announced his retirement from professional football. The 32-year-old played eight seasons in the Canadian Football League (CFL), including six with the Roughriders. His final two seasons were played with the Montreal Alouettes.

In a post on social media, Moore said he is excited to start the next chapter, which includes serving the Hamilton, Ont. community where he lives with his family, as a member of the fire department.

Moore appeared in 104 CFL regular season games, playing both sides of the ball. On defence, he recorded four defensive tackles, and a pair of forced fumbles. It was on offence, where Moore really made his mark, primarily as a steady and reliable blocker. In 104 games, he recorded 35 receptions, for 285 yards, while rushing for another six.