Former Rider Jon Ryan joins ownership group of Cleveland Guardians minor league affiliate

Regina product and former Saskatchewan Roughrider Jon Ryan has become part owner of another minor league baseball club.

Ryan and Alan Miller, co-owners of COLLiDE Sport, are the new majority owners of the Lake County Captains, a High-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians Major League Baseball (MLB) team.

The Captains play in the Midwest League and will play their 20th season in Lake County, Ohio in 2023.

“The Cleveland Guardians organization is very excited to partner with Alan and Jon from COLLiDE Sport on their new venture in owning our high-A affiliate in Lake County,” Cleveland Guardians owner, chairman and CEO Paul Dolan said in a release.

Ryan and Miller also own the Portland Pickles, a summer wood bat team in the West Coast League.

Ryan, 41, spent 12 seasons in the National Football League (NFL) including 10 with the Seattle Seahawks where he won the Super Bowl in 2014, becoming the first Saskatchewan born football player to do so.

After the NFL, Ryan spent two seasons punting for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2019 and 2021 before spending the 2022 season in Edmonton with the Elks.

Ryan announced his retirement from professional football after the 2022 season.