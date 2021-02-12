A former Riverview, N.B., basketball coach pleaded guilty to 32 charges in connection with child pornography and sexual interference charges in a Moncton court Thursday.

On Feb. 11, 32-year-old Shawn Curtis Nickerson appeared in Moncton Provincial Court and pleaded guilty to the following offences:

making child pornography (25 counts)

possession of child pornography (three counts)

making available child pornography (two counts)

accessing child pornography

sexual interference

Nickerson was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on April 9, for his sentencing.

The charges stem from incidents alleged to have occurred on various dates between June 2016 and October 2020, involving several identified victims as well as unknown victims, while Nickerson served as a volunteer basketball coach.

Court documents allege there were more than 80 instances of Nickerson making child pornography of identified persons, and a least another eight of unknown individuals.

At least 20 victims have been identified by police. A court-imposed publication ban is in place to protect the identities of the victims, as well as any information that could potentially identify them.

The investigation is ongoing.