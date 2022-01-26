Former Ryerson Public School in London has a new name
Thames Valley District School Board trustees voted unanimously to approve a new name for the school formerly known as Ryerson Public School.
All trustees voted to approve the school being renamed Old North Public School at Tuesday’s board meeting.
Lynne Griffith-Jones, superintendent of student achievement, said “Ryerson will become old North effective immediately. And so we will begin to work our way through this, but this is a great opportunity to create a template for other renaming processes that we undertake.”
The change was part of a broad review of all schools named after individuals to ensure they reflect the board’s commitment to human rights, equity and inclusive leaning environments.
Ryerson Public School was named after Egerton Ryerson, considered the architect of Ontario’s public education system in the 1840s, but he was also a key influence on the creation of the residential school system.
“On behalf of First Nations and Indigenous people, this change is long overdue,” said Indigenous Trustee Carol Antone in a statement.
According to a release sent out Wednesday, there is no timetable for when new signage will be in place to reflect the change, but work will begin right away.
