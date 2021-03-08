A former Central Saanich nanny has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for sex crimes against children.

Jonathon Robichaud was handed the eight-year sentence, followed by a 25-year period of conditions, in Victoria on Monday.

He was found guilty of eight charges, including sexual interference, making available sexually explicit materials, possession child pornography, two counts of invitation to sexual touching and three counts of making child pornography.

His victims ranged from six to eight years old, the court heard Monday.

Saanich police began an investigation in 2018 after a family contacted police with concerns about their two sons who were nannied by Robichaud.

The investigation led to the discovery of a "significant" amount of sexually explicit images and videos involving children among Robichaud's property, Saanich police said at the time.

At the sentencing hearing Monday, judge Geoff Gaul said that Robichaud "acted in a clearly predatorial manner” and that he grievously abused the trust of his clients.

He added that Robichaud deceived families by offering lower rates compared to other nannies in the area.

Once released after completing his eight-year sentence, Robichaud must follow a list of release conditions under Section 161 of the Criminal Code of Canada for 25 years.

He must provide DNA samples and register as a sexual offender, he must not visit any parks, pools or places that a person younger than 16 may be expected to be, and he must not have any contact with anyone under 16.

He must also stay at least 500 metres away from the homes or workplaces of victims, and can not seek employment that puts him in a position of trust or authority to anyone under the age of 16.

Furthermore, he must forfeit his phone, computer hard drive and flash drives and will be placed under restricted internet access.