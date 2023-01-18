Former Sask. healing lodge guard convicted of sexual assaults gets a retrial
A former healing lodge guard sentenced for sexual assaults will be given a new trial.
Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal granted Stanley Dorie’s application to appeal his previous convictions.
“The verdicts returned following his first trial are set aside and a new trial is ordered,” Justices Neal Caldwell, Robert Leurer, and Brian Barrington-Foote wrote.
Dorie was convicted in December 2018 of sexually assaulting two inmates while he worked at the Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge near Maple Creek.
Court documents indicate the assaults occurred in 2015.
He was sentenced to 15 months for one assault and 12 months for the other. They were to be served concurrently.
The Justices said Dorie had proven there was a “miscarriage of justice” in his case.
“We have concluded that the trial judge was mistaken as to the substance of material aspects of the evidence and those errors played an essential part in the reasoning process resulting in the convictions. As his convictions depended on a misapprehension of the evidence, it follows that Mr. Dorie did not receive a fair trial and that a miscarriage of justice has occurred,” the court decision says.
-
London fire, Enbridge team up to reduce fire, carbon monoxide fatalitiesIn an effort to reduce fire and carbon monoxide fatalities to zero, the London Fire Department (LFD) and Enbridge Gas have teamed up in a new campaign that delivers alarms across the province, including London.
-
'I'm sure that it’s here': Experts say 'Kraken' subvariant could already be circulating in Waterloo regionA new report shows the highly transmissible Omicron subvariant known as ‘Kraken’ is on track to become Ontario’s dominant strain - leading experts to believe it could already be circulating in Waterloo region.
-
Alberta government warns of scammers trying to cash in on $600 inflation relief paymentsScammers targeted Albertans within hours of a provincial inflation relief program going live on Wednesday.
-
Second suspect facing extortion, attempted murder charge in Forest Glade attackA second suspect has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and extortion in relation to an attempted murder in Forest Glade earlier this month.
-
Ford reiterates municipalities can make up for loss of development charges by cutting 'waste'Ontario Premier Doug Ford reiterated Wednesday that he believes revenues lost by municipalities because of breaks for some developers in his housing plan can be made up by finding efficiencies at city governments.
-
Canadian midfielder Shamit Shome signs multiyear deal with Cavalry FCCanadian Premier League club Cavalry FC has signed Canadian international midfielder Shamit Shome to a multiyear contract.
-
Two northern Ontario athletes represent Canada at world university gamesCarley Olivier from Sudbury and Maria Dominico from North Bay are playing for Team Canada at the games FISU World University Games in Lake Placid, N.Y.
-
Tecumseh council approves 3.86 per cent tax increaseTecumseh town council completed deliberations for the 2023 draft budget Tuesday evening, settling on an increase 3.86 per cent.
-
Wendy's lets husband surprise wife by being first customers at new Parksville, B.C., locationIt’s been said "men are from Mars and women are from Venus," but in this couple’s case, Thomas is a McDonald’s man, while Ellie is a Wendy’s woman.