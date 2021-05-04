Former Sask. hockey coach in custody following assault, sexual assault charges

The Regina Police Service (RPS) says former Saskatchewan hockey coach Bernie Lynch has been arrested, after he was the subject of a warrant on charges of assault and sexual assault.

The 66-year-old was arrested on May 1, in Devon, Alta. RPS said Lynch will be sent to Regina “as part of an ongoing investigation.”

Hockey Canada investigated Lynch earlier this year, over allegations brought forward in Fort Frances, where he worked for the Superior International Junior Hockey League’s Fort Frances Lakers.

In an emailed statement, the agency said, “Hockey Canada was made aware over the weekend that Bernie Lynch had turned himself into the RCMP in Devon, Alta. The criminal investigation into the allegations of historical criminal activity involving Mr. Lynch is still ongoing and our organization continues to cooperate with police in both Edson, Alta., and Regina, Sask., in this case.”

“Due to the seriousness of the allegations brought forward in Fort Frances, Mr. Lynch was suspended indefinitely from the team. While Mr. Lynch has turned himself in to police, we respect the fact that this issue must go through due process, and we will have no further comment on the matter,” the statement goes on to read.

Lynch was a coach with the SJHL’s Humboldt Broncos in the 1980s. He went on to coach with the WHL’s Regina Pats and in Regina minor hockey.

