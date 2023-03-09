Former Sask. independent school student says new rules still allow for unqualified teachers

The Saskatchewan government will assume greater control of registered independent schools in a bid to increase oversight, but a critic of the independent system says the changes don't go nearly far enough.

Starting this fall the government is introducing new requirements for the schools including mandatory administrative policies similar to Saskatchewan's public and Catholic school divisions, according to a news release from the province.

The administrative policies will include rules around attendance, extracurricular activities and how parents' complaints and grievances are handled.

The schools will also have increased financial reporting requirements and a clearly defined separation of duties between their boards, directors and principals.

Starting next year, the province says the schools must be registered as a non-profit organization separate from any organization they may be associated with.

"While we believe registered independent schools have a place in our education sector by giving parents the choice to educate their children in accordance with their conscientious beliefs, these additional regulations will ensure that the necessary government oversight is in place," education minister Dustin Duncan said in the news release.

The increased oversight comes after allegations concerning Legacy Christian Academy (LCA) surfaced last year, which included claims of school-sanctioned physical abuse and alleged sexual abuse.

In the wake of the allegations, the province's advocate for children and youth launched an investigation into the independent school system.

The province also introduced some stopgap measures including the introduction of administrators to oversee three schools employing staff named in a lawsuit arising from the abuse allegations.

Also, the provincial government introduced a requirement for all registered independent schools to notify the ministry within 24 hours if there are allegations of criminal activity or a criminal charge against a staff member.

Caitlin Erickson, one of the former LCA students who brought forward the allegations against the school, says the reforms are only scratching the surface of what's needed.

One of Erickson's primary concerns with the current system is that it allow schools to hire people without formal credentials to serve as teachers.

"There is no indication that the government intends to [require] certified professional teachers, that isn't mentioned at all, and nothing about the curriculum," she told CTV News.

"There's also concerns with having people in a position of teacher when they don't have the education background to know when a student is struggling with a learning disability, or if the student needs some different type of assistance."

Erickson says she knows many people who were part of the independent school system who "were punished punished for not being able to do their schoolwork the same as everybody else."

"But down the road, it's discovered that actually they had a learning disability," she said.

While Erickson acknowledges the announced changes are a step in the right direction, she argues more significant steps are needed.

"There are some encouraging changes that needed to happen a long time ago, but we're talking about four decades of the schools going completely unregulated or barely regulated. So there's gonna have to be more significant changes," Erickson said.

--With files from Keenan Sorokan