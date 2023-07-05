Former Sask. NDP leader Ryan Meili to release book on COVID-19 response
Staff
The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan's former NDP leader has written a book on how the province responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A press release for Ryan Meili's book, called "A Healthy Future: Lessons from the Frontlines of a Crisis," says it details how the pandemic worsened problems in health care, elder care, education and social supports.
The publisher, UBC Press, says the book also highlights the failings of Saskatchewan and Canada in responding to COVID-19.
And it provides details on how governments and people can do better in responding to other health and social crises.
The publisher says the book offers a unique perspective, as Meili continued to work as a family doctor during his time as Opposition leader.
The book is to launch in late September.
