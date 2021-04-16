Former Sask. teacher sentenced for historic sexual assaults

A former Saskatchewan teacher was sentenced in Yorkton Provincial Court on Friday for three historic sexual assaults.

Gerard Loehr, 58, was handed a sentence of 609 days for the three charges. Two of the chargers will be served consecutively and one served concurrently. In total, the sentence works out to just over one year and eight months in jail. His sentence includes the 21 days of credit from being in pre-trial custody.

In November 2020, Loehr appeared in Wynyard Provincial Court on five counts of sexual assault and six counts of sexual interference. A judge found Loehr guilty on three counts of sexual assault and not guilty on six counts of sexual assault and sexual interference.

The initial sexual assault allegations date back 30 years. They were reported to the Wynyard RCMP in February 2020. Four additional victims came forward after the original claims to allege similar experiences.

The victims alleged they were assaulted by Loehr when he worked as a music teacher at various schools within the Shamrock School Division, including Wynyard and Foam Lake schools between 1990 and 1995.

In addition to serving his sentence, Loehr will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, is prohibited from being employed or volunteering in a position of trust or authority for those under 16 years old and cannot contact the victims.

On Friday, the judge said the age of the victims at the time of assault, the multiple incidents against multiple victims, the violation and breach of trust with the victims and their families and the devastating impact it has had on the victims were all aggravating factors in his decision.

The judge said the age and current health state of Loehr, his lack of criminal record, support from family and friends and the good he did during his career were considered mitigating factors.

Loehr has been experiencing a variety of psychiatric problems, including anxiety and depression, since the beginning of the trial. His lawyer said Loehr has lost 30 lbs. in two months, has contemplated suicide and has other health issues.

Loehr, who is originally from Ottawa, is facing similar charges there for incidents involving children that took place between 2000 and 2018.

He is due in court for those charges on April 29.