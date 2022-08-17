Former Saskatoon doctor faces 3 more murder charges in Ontario

A former Saskatoon doctor charged with first-degree murder in Ontario is now facing three more murder charges in that province.

Brian Nadler was charged last year in the death of 89-year-old Albert Poindinger in Quebec. At the time, Nadler was working at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital.

As a result of an ongoing police investigation into other suspicious deaths at the hospital, his medical license was suspended. He was given bail in July 2021 with conditions, including a ban on practicing medicine.

On Aug. 17, 2022, Nadler was arrested and charged with three more counts of first-degree murder.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the charges resulted from the deaths of Claire Briere, 80, of Quebec, Lorraine Lalande, 79 of Ontario and Judith Lungulescu, 93, also from Ontario.

"The investigation began March 25 in 2021 when officers from the Hawkesbury detachment were called to the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital to investigate deaths that had occurred," OPP Acting Sgt. Erin Cranton told CTV News.

Nadler’s lawyers said that he is maintaining his innocence.

"The allegations against Dr. Nadler will be vigorously defended," Brian Greenspan, David Humphrey and Naomi Lutes said in a statement.

"All four patients died of Covid-19 and Dr. Nadler provided excellent palliative care. When the facts are fully presented, we are confident that he will be vindicated."

Nadler has been released from custody. Police have said the investigation is ongoing.

In 2018, Nadler was found guilty of unprofessional conduct while practicing at St. Paul's Hospital in Saskatoon.

After a verbal altercation with another physician, he referred to that physician as a "b---h" in discussion with a senior resident, according to the college.

He also told the resident that during the altercation with that doctor, he "felt like slapping her."

Nadler also added a reference to a medical record without noting the date and time.

The matter was resolved when Nadler agreed to take courses in "professional ethics and medical record-keeping" and to write a letter of apology, the college's website said.

He became a member of the Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons in February 2020.

With files from CTV Ottawa