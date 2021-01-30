Current Sault mayor Christian Provenzano released a statement on Saturday, extending condolences to the family and highlighting McGregor’s commitment to public service.



McGregor first served as Alderman from 1965-71, and then again from 1979-80 before becoming mayor where he served from 1981-85.



Flags at city facilities will be flown at half-mast in honour of the former mayor.



“I am saddened to learn of the passing of Mayor MacGregor,” said Mayor Christian Provenzano. “Sault Ste. Marie is a better place because of his public service and we are grateful for his dedication to our community. He served our community as a Mayor and Alderman, and committed his time and energy to several boards and committees such as the Queenstown Board of Management, Transportation Commission, Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the Algoma College Board of Trustees. I want to recognize his family and express my deepest condolences during this difficult time.”