Former Schneiders meat plant to be transformed into new rental housing units

A major development involving the former Schneiders meat plant is planned for Kitchener.

The dilapidated building on Courtland Avenue will likely become home for more than 3,300 new rental housing units.

It has been eight years since the plant moved out of the city, leaving behind ten hectares of mostly empty space.

“It’s an eyesore,” said Angela Peters, a resident living near the site. “When it was Schneiders, they always kept the grass cut nice. They always kept everything plowed.”

Following years of plans and proposals, a new development has received the green light from Kitchener’s planning and strategic initiatives committee.

“It’s something that’s going to be transformative for the community with housing, with employment, with commercial retail… I think it’s really a one-stop community,” said Paul Singh, chair of the committee.

Starting this summer, Auburn Developments will work to turn the lot into 3,345 rental units, including some three-bedroom options.

The project is estimated to be finished in 2035.

“There are 13 towers that are proposed and they range in height from 8 to 38 storeys,” said Chris Pidgeon, the principal planner with GSP Group.

Restaurants, offices, retail space and two parks with a pathway are a planned part of the project.

“It’s the creation of a new neighbourhood, I would say,” said Pidgeon. “In the Rockwood neighbourhood… So it’s a neighbourhood within a neighbourhood.”

The final plan also includes building 135 affordable housing units, costing 20 per cent less than comparable units. The rental prices will be locked in place for 25 years.

“Housing needs to be a partnership with the development community. We have to address housing as an issue across the spectrum of affordable housing, attainable housing and just housing options in general,” said Singh.

Nearby residents, like Peters, are happy to see something done with the plot of land, even though it comes with a few noteable cons.

“It’s about time but I’m not looking forward to it because it’s going to be at least ten years of construction,” she said.

“The construction is going to take a long time but it’ll look better once it’s done, I think,” said Keri Fisher, another resident from the area.

The proposal will go to city council for a final approval next week but councillors voted unanimously in favour at Monday’s meeting.

PAYING HOMAGE TO HISTORY

The former Schneiders plant was a significant fixture in the community for 91 years. The new development will pay tribute in multiple ways, including being named ‘The Metz’, after the original owner.

“It’s all tied together in terms of recognizing the iconic Schneiders plant that was there at the time,” said Pidgeon.