Former school administrator arrested in connection to alleged Kitchener school incident

A 58-year-old man has been arrested in relation to an incident that allegedly took place at Saint John Paul II School in Kitchener last month.

On Thursday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) issued a media release with details about the alleged incident.

Police said they received a report of a student receiving inappropriate messages from a former school administrator on April 13.

“Additional information gathered during the investigation involved a report of an alleged assault that took place between September 2021 and June 2022,” reads the release.

The investigation was carried out by WRPS in conjunction with Family and Children Services of the Waterloo Region.

A spokesperson from the Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) told CTV News the individual is retired from the board.

“Students, staff and parents are being supported in a variety of ways, including having social workers and pastoral staff on site to work with people individually or in groups. Those supports were put in place immediately upon the school board being made aware of the arrest,” the board said.

On Wednesday, WRPS arrested and charged the 58-year-old man from Kitchener with assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 19.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.