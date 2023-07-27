Former school to house transitional housing complex for Timmins youth

Construction will begin soon in Timmins to create apartments inside a former elementary school now owned by North Eastern Ontario Family and Children's Services.

Nearly $2 million is being spent by the federal and provincial governments to make it happen.

“This funding will help create six transitional housing units that will help teenagers and young adults between the ages of 16 and 21 successfully transition from foster care to independent living," said Nina Tangri, Ontario Associate Housing Minister.

There's been a plan to establish this type of housing in Timmins for nearly a decade and officials couldn't be happier for this announcement.

“This is a dream come true, we have thought about this program for some time and when the residential framework was written in 2015 ... we said we can replicate that program, we just need the facility," said Don Anderson, board chair for North Eastern Ontario Family and Children's Services.

He said the building will include five one-bedroom apartments, including one that's barrier-free, and a three-bedroom unit for the house parents.

“It’ll also be a hub to teach them life skills and I think all of that collectively will help them learn job skills and then be able to get out in the world and become citizens like you and I and also allow space for more youth to come in," said Tangri.

“We know that a large percentage of the population who present as homeless here in Timmins have had experience with the foster care system, some of whom age out into homelessness," said Timmins Mayor Michelle Boileau.

Construction is expected to take place in the fall and winter. Officials expect moving in can begin by the end of March.

“Moving somebody out of homelessness into housing is very difficult, so any opportunity we get to prevent somebody from becoming homeless in the first place (is a) huge win," said Brian Marks, executive director of the Cochrane District Social Services Administration Board.

A common area, storage and laundry rooms, as well as an outdoor space, will be included in the layout. Medical services will also be available.

This kind of housing is unique in Timmins, but officials said it has already proven successful in New Liskeard.