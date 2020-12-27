On Sunday, shock and sadness could be felt by former scouts who attended Camp Nedooae, located in Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., after a suspicious fire tore through the facility on Christmas Day, causing significant damage and destroying three buildings.

With a gutted dining hall, levelled farmhouse and damaged training centre, the facility’s destroyed buildings are more than just buildings to former scouts – they represented a piece of their childhood.

“I just felt really sad,” says former scout Janice Perkins. “It was a place that my dad and I really shared.”

On Saturday, fire officials deemed the blaze 'suspicious' and turned the situation over to the RCMP to begin an investigation, which is ongoing.

With her father having died around Christmas almost 14 years ago, the holidays are already difficult for Perkins, whose dad was a scout leader until he died.

“It just brought back memories that I had with my dad,” says Perkins. “Just thinking about how if he was here, how upset he would be about that too because it was such an important place for him.”

For decades, the site has been home to scouts camps that include skills tests, obstacle courses and camping. Many camp visitors formed lifelong friendships at Camp Nedooae and gained confidence as kids.

“It devastated me,” says former scout Patrick Crosby. “I spent three years of scouting going there, plus my two years in [Venturer Scouts] ventures.”

With RCMP investigating the devastating fire as ‘suspicious,’ Perkins is waiting to hear more details. If the fire was set on purpose, she hopes whoever is responsible repays their debt to the camp.

“I would like to see them maybe have to volunteer to rebuild or do something to help the scouting movement,” says Perkins.

There have been no official discussions concerning rebuilding. However, Scouts Canada says it is still in the process of assessing the damage and the impact of the fire.

Scouts Canada hasn’t given an official interview to CTV News concerning the damage but says it is supporting the RCMP in its investigation. Camp Nedooae is currently in the process of being safely secured, and Scouts Canada adds it will be evaluating the damage and determining next steps in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, former scouts are ready and willing to help put their cherished childhood memories back together.

“If they decide to do a rebuild, I’m going to volunteer any kind of time I have to assist in doing a rebuilding,” says Crosby.