Former Seaforth, Ont. golf pro sexual offence trial delayed

Cameron Doig was back in a Goderich, Ont. courtroom on Tuesday.

Doig was facing a historical charge of indecent assault on a female. The trial was supposed to start on Tuesday, but was adjourned until Nov. 28, at the request of the defence.

Last September, the 65-year-old Doig was convicted of sexually assaulting a former golf student. He was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail.

He is appealing that conviction, and has since been released from custody, living in the Seaforth area, since April 2023.

Along with the case returning to court later this month, Doig is facing another charge of indecent assault on a female for an alleged incident that happened in the early 1980s.