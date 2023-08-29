Former Sears at Barrie's Georgian Mall to be home to discount retailer HomeSense

The vacant space, once home to the Sears department store, at the Georgian Mall in Barrie will soon have a new occupant with one of Canada's largest off-price retailers moving in.

HomeSense announced it will hold the grand opening of its new location on Sept. 5 at 8 a.m.

HomeSense had been located inside the Bayfield Street mall for roughly two decades, but officials say the move offers 20,000 square feet of discounted home décor and furniture.

The former Sears location has sat mostly empty since closing in 2018.

Regular store hours at the new location will be Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.