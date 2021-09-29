Former Senators foundation joining forces with OSEG

More than a year after cutting ties with the Ottawa Senators, the team’s former charity has found a home with the city’s other major sports organization.

The Ottawa-Gatineau Youth Foundation, formerly the Ottawa Senators Foundation, is joining forces with the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group, it announced Wednesday.

The charity’s cash and assets will be transferred to the OSEG Foundation, including its 16 outdoor rinks around the city.

“This partnership will ensure that the assets the OGYF worked so hard to accumulate over more than two decades, in partnership with community, are used for years to come as donors intended,” said board chair Ian Sherman.

OSEG owns the Ottawa Redblacks and 67’s. Foundation board chair Roger Greenberg said the move will lead to more opportunities for young people to play sports.

“We were honoured to be selected by the OGYF to carry forward its vision and legacy within our charitable operations,” he said.

The OGYF has filed for revocation of its charitable status. Its statement said the board came to the decision after months of research and community consultation.

Exciting News ��

Stronger Together: Ottawa-Gatineau Youth Foundation and OSEG Foundation unite for young people in the community. #Ottawa #Philanthropy #OSEG #OGYF

Since its inception in 1998 as the Senators’ charity, it has donated nearly $40 million to more than 300 charities across the region.

The team and charity cut ties last summer. Since it rebranded last fall, the foundation donated nearly $1.5 million to more than 40 different charities in the region.

The 16 rinks, known as Sens Rink of Dreams when the charity was affiliated with the Senators organization, will be rebranded with new signage, refreshed rink boards and fresh coats of paint.

The Senators organization’s new charity, the Senators Community Foundation, lost its top official in July when former defenceman Chris Phillips left as executive director.