Former Sidney RCMP officer charged with assault after in-custody altercation
Staff
CTV News Vancouver Island
A former Mountie in Sidney, B.C., has been charged with assault after a fight with an accused in police custody.
Ex-RCMP Const. Edward Paul Mittelsteadt was charged Wednesday with one count of assault after an on-duty altercation on July 12, 2020, in Saanich, B.C., according to the B.C. Prosecution Service.
"The charges were approved by an experienced Crown counsel with no prior or current connection with the officer," the prosecution office said in a brief statement Wednesday.
"As this matter is now before the court the BCPS will not be releasing additional information or commenting further at this time," the statement added.
Mittlesteadt is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Victoria on Feb. 28.
