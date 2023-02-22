Former Silver City building owner says property continued target of robberies, vandalism

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects involved in a break-in and robbery at the former Silver City theatre building.

Police say the suspects gained illegal entry into the property and loaded stolen items into a silver/grey Caravan.

In an email shared with CTV News, building owner Joseph Mikhail of Mikhail Holdings, said over the past year the building has experienced “astronomical destruction of this property.”

Mikhail said it started with the building being broken into and someone removing the large 600 V electrical grid servicing the building and parking lot, which cut off all its power. He said they were unable to restore the power due to the extensive damage.

In December, Mikhail told CTV News he estimated there had been $300,000 worth of damage caused in an effort to steal about $300 worth of material.

Mikhail said the interior was also stripped, taking down the drywall to get to the wires and copper.

He said someone has since gained entry to the roof where heating and cooling units, Mikhail said are valued at more than $100,000, were destroyed.

Mikhail said the company has welded doors shut, boarded them with locks and heavy screws, sealed garbage compactors, and installed security cameras in an effort to deal with alleged thieves and vandals.

However, he said, the incidents continue.

Mikhail said the company has “big plans” to bring the theatre back to life, but has become more difficult with these types of setbacks.

Anyone with information on the robberies, or identity of the suspect and vehicle is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service.