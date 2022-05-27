Former Simcoe County warden wants to be Barrie's next mayor

Former Simcoe County Warden Gerry Marshall has thrown his hat into the ring to become Barrie's 47th mayor.

Marshall announced the news on social media, writing in part, "I have over the past weeks been engaging with residents, business owners and hosting focus groups to assist me in understanding not only the city-wide items that residents feel are important but also identifying hyper-local ward by ward issues."

And Marshall has a long political history.

He was mayor of Penetanguishene from 2010 to 2018 and resigned from the position after two terms to take a brief position as the Interim CAO in Wasaga Beach.

In the last provincial election, he ran as the Liberal candidate in Simcoe North and was defeated by Conservative Jill Dunlop.

Then after moving to Barrie, Marshall lost his bid to become Ward 3 councillor in the by-election.

In his post on Thursday, Marshall pointed to his "proven experience" serving residents.

"I bring with me a forward-thinking visionary style, progressive and collaborative leadership, fiscal responsibility with a strong social conscience," he wrote.

Also on the ballot for the mayor's seat are former city councillor and MP Alex Nuttall and political newcomer Rob Haverson.

City Councillor Natalie Harris announced earlier this week she had withdrawn from the mayoral race.

Interested candidates have until Aug. 19 to file their nominations.

Voters will head to the polls on Oct. 24 for the Municipal Election.