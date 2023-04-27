Former Soo Greyhounds player makes NHL debut, scores in playoff game

A 21-year-old former Soo Greyhounds hockey player made an impressive NHL debut Wednesday night, scoring his first NHL goal to help the Seattle Kraken take the lead in the team's first-round playoff series.

Tye Kartye was called up to the big league Wednesday morning for Game 5 against defending Stanley Cup champions the Colorado Avalanche after another Greyhounds alum, Jared McCann, was injured in the previous playoff game.

Kartye's parents rushed from Canada to Denver, Colo., to watch their son's first NHL game and made it just in time to the Ball Arena.

The undrafted 21-year-old forward from Kingston, Ont. played left wing on the first line with Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle.

At 9:59 in the second period, he landed a one-timer past the goalie to give the Kraken a 2-1 lead. The team went on to win 3-2, taking a 3-2 lead in the series.

"It's pretty crazy. It was a whirlwind but I've been working hard for a long time and it feels pretty good," Kartye said after the game to the media.

"A year ago, a year-an-a-half ago, this was my wildest dream so this day's been pretty special."

Kartye played four years for the Greyounds in Sault Ste. Marie before being signed by the Kraken as a free agent last year.

This season, he has been playing for the Coachella Firebirds in the American Hockey League and won the AHL Rookie of the Year Award.

Game 6 is scheduled for Friday night.