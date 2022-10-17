Former southern Ontario school bus driver arrested for sexual assault
CP24 Web Content Writer
Jordan Fleguel
A former Burlington and Aylmer school bus driver has been arrested after an investigation into an alleged sexual assault that took place five years ago.
Halton Regional Police announced Monday that they have arrested 80-year-old Gordon Jack, of Aylmer, Ontario.
Jack has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.
Police say the alleged assault took place five years ago in Burlington and that the victim was a youth at the time.
Police also say they are concerned that there may be additional victims.
Jack has been released from custody pending a court appearance.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the HRPS Child and Sexual Assault (CASA) Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 8970.
