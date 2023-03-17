Former Stampeder Lloyd Fairbanks, Calgary Herald reporter Vicki Hall named to CFL Hall of Fame

A Calgary football legend and a pioneering Calgary sportswriter have been elected to the CFL Hall of Fame.

Raymond, Alta. native Lloyd Fairbanks played 17 seasons in the CFL, including a pair of stints with the Stamps that covered roughly 11 seasons.

He was named the team's most outstanding offensive lineman eight times.

"Not only was Lloyd a great player, as his many all-Canadian accomplishments prove, he was also a great teammate and friend," said Stamps president John Hufnagel in an article published on stampeders.com.

Congratulations to former Calgary Stampeders offensive lineman Lloyd Fairbanks, who has been named to Canadian Football Hall of Fame. The native of Raymond, Alberta, played 17 years in the CFL, 1975-91, including 2 stints with the Stamps. He was an all-star several times. pic.twitter.com/zzgpuaNzXF

"I had the unique experience of being Lloyd's teammate at the beginning of our careers and then coaching him towards the end of his.

"On behalf of the entire Stampeders organization, I congratulate Lloyd on this very well-deserved honour."

Fairbanks played 257 CFL games, was named a division all-star seven times and a CFL all-star twice.

Vicki Hall was also named to the hall in the media category, becoming the first woman to be named to the CFL Hall of Fame.

She covered football for newspapers in Regina, Edmonton and Calgary, where she wrote for the Herald.

In 2015, she became the first female president of the football reports of Canada.

"Thank you so much to everyone who has reached out about the Canadian Football Hall of Fame announcement," Hall tweeted Friday. "I'm so honoured to be the first woman named to the Hall, but I can guarantee you I won't be the only one for long."

Thank you so much to everyone who has reached out about the Canadian Football Hall of Fame announcement. I'm so honoured to be the first woman named to the Hall, but I can guarantee you I won't be the only one for long. #CFL