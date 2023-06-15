Former students of Saskatoon school confident more charges coming

The former principal of a private Christian school at the centre of multiple abuse investigations was in provincial court on Thursday facing charges of 11 counts of assault with a weapon.

Police said 65-year-old Duff Friesen turned himself into Saskatoon police Thursday morning.

Former students of Legacy Christian Academy sat in provincial court Thursday afternoon as the judge read Friesen his release conditions. He is not to contact his alleged victims and is prohibited from working or volunteering in a position of trust or authority with minors.

Friesen will be back in court on the charges on July 17.

The former students first went to police in 2021 and 2022, alleging they were subject to physical and sexual abuse at the school. The investigation was later turned over to the Crown Prosecutor.

They say Friesen and other school officials enforced a culture of fear.

“It was excessive corporal punishment,” said former student Caitlin Erickson, outside the provincial court.

Erickson says students were spanked with a wooden paddle for things like turning around in their chairs, taking too long in the bathroom, or falling behind on their schoolwork.

The former students who came to see Friesen, some for the first time in decades, said they felt vindicated.

“They wanted the students to fear them,” said Erickson. “So definitely seeing him sitting in the box today. The power dynamic has shifted.”

Friesen is also one of dozens named in a class action lawsuit by former students of the church-run school. He is the second person to face criminal charges since the former students went public with their allegations last year.

Aaron Benneweis, a former athletic director at the school, faces charges of sexual assault and the sexual exploitation of a minor while in a position of trust.

It’s not known at this time if further charges will be laid against anyone from the school or the affiliated Mile Two Church, but Erickson is confident it’s just a matter of time.

“I’m sure, based on the individuals who have been charged already that there are more charges coming.”