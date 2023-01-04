Former Sudbury area teacher guilty of misconduct after sending sexual messages to students

A former teacher from the Rainbow District School Board has been found guilty of professional misconduct and is suspended for 22 months after sending inappropriate messages to five female students in the summer of 2019.

The decision about Barry David Williams was made by the Ontario College of Teachers discipline committee in a Dec. 19 hearing in Toronto.

He will also receive a reprimand and information will be included in an official publication by the regulator.

Williams resigned his certificate of qualification and registration on Nov. 24, ahead of the hearing, after being a teacher since 2005.

The Rainbow District School Board confirmed he is no longer employed by it and said it takes these matters very seriously.

The messages were sent through social media between July 1 and Sept. 16, 2019, and included sexual advances, sending images of his genitals, requesting that one former female student send him sexual photos of herself, inviting several of the students to his house and saying he had been investigated by the Children's Aid Society for molesting a child.