Former Sudbury Mayor Maurice Lamoureux has died

Former Sudbury Mayor Maurice Lamoureux died Tuesday after a battle with cancer.

Lamoureux, 88, was a longtime community volunteer who was well-known in the Sudbury community.

He was an office supervisor at the former Falconbridge Ltd. retiring in 1989. After retiring, he worked as a consultant with Petryna Advertising and later worked as real estate representative with Coldwell Banker Marsh Real Estate for 15 years.

He was very active in many organizations as a volunteer and he participated in various boards. Among all of his volunteer work, he was the treasurer of the Sudbury Navy League of Canada for 10 years.

He was first elected as a City of Sudbury Alderman for New Sudbury in 1964 at the age of 31, beginning a long career in municipal politics spanning more than five decades, including serving as mayor of Sudbury in 1981-1982. He also served for many years on the Sudbury Regional Council. During his time him municipal politics, he enjoyed serving the community on the board of health, Laurentain hospital, the social services board, the Children’s Aid and many other committees.

He was elected president of the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities, as well as chair of the Regions and County of Ontario.

He and his wife of 67 years, Marina Lamoureux, built a home on Frenchman Lake in Hanmer, and they later moved into Azilda. He subsequently moved to the Walford Retirement Residence and then Extendicare Falconbridge.

Lamoureux considered his life as a "life well lived," his obituary said.

A visitation is scheduled Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at the Jackson and Barnard Funeral Home on Larch Street. and his funeral is Monday at 10 a.m. at the Holy Redeemer Church on Bancroft Drive.