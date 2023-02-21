Former Sudbury medical clinic employee charged with sexual assault

A 23-year-old man from Greater Sudbury has charged in connection with sexual assaults that occurred at a local medical clinic.

In 2022, the Greater Sudbury Police Service received complaints from two separate survivors in relation to an individual that worked as an administrative assistant at Sudbury Family Health Organization on Bancroft Drive.

He was using his position to conduct physical examinations of patients, which resulted in sexual assults, the victims told police.

“Due to the sensitive nature of the incident and in order to protect the survivors’ identities, no further details will be provided,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

The man is no longer employed with Sudbury Family Health Organization.

He has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

None of the accusations has been proven in court.

“Based on the investigation, there are concerns that there may be other survivors,” said police.

“If you have any information related to (these) incident(s) or this individual, you are asked to contact Det. Const. Scaglione at 705-675-9171, ext. 2230.”

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on April 17 to answer to the charges.

“We recognize that this is a very difficult time for survivors and we want to provide you with the assistance, resources and support that you require,” police said.

Victims should know that they are not alone. Sexual assault crisis lines, and a list of other resources, can be found here.