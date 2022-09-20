Former Sudbury pharmacy worker awaits sentence on $1.5M fentanyl fraud conviction

A former pharmacy worker in Sudbury awaiting a prison sentence for writing $1.5 million in fake fentanyl prescriptions will have to wait a little longer.

In Sudbury court Tuesday, the Crown proposed an 8-10 year sentence, while the defence suggested 3-5 years. A date for a sentencing hearing will be set at the end of the month.

Earlier this year, Lise Blanchette pled guilty to one count of fraud over $5,000 and one count of fentanyl possession for the purposes of trafficking.

Using the phoney prescriptions, Blanchette obtained 3,425 fentanyl patches with an estimated street value of more than $1.5 million. Records show she used $68,000 to purchase the fentanyl, $17,000 went to her account and $12,000 was used to pay a credit card bill.

Blanchette was an employee at the Rexall Pharmacy on Bancroft Drive in Sudbury. In a pre-sentence report, she said "the ability to get away it boggled her mind."

The Crown also said she acted out of greed, although it not known exactly how money she actually made.

The defence said Blanchette, a middle-aged woman, has struggled with addiction at various times throughout her life.

After hearing sentencing submissions, the judge said she needed time to review them. A date for a decision in the case will be set Sept. 28.