Former Sudbury police officer charged with sexual assault, exploitation

In a case that dates to 2007, Wayne Foster, a former police officer in Sudbury, has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation.

The charges come at the direction of Joseph Martini, director of Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit.

“Martino has reasonable grounds to believe that a former Greater Sudbury Police Service officer committed criminal offences in 2007 against a young person,” the SIU said in a news release Wednesday.

The SIU said it received information from Greater Sudbury Police about the incident on Oct. 28, 2022, and launched an investigation.

“Mr. Foster is required to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at 155 Elm St. in Sudbury on March 15,” the SIU said.

“As the matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation.”

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials (police officers as well as special constables with the Niagara Parks Commission and peace officers with the Legislative Protective Service) that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

All investigations are conducted by SIU investigators who are civilians.