Former Sudbury track coach David Case and one of his former sprinters, Celine Loyer, were found guilty last year of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman in June of 2011 at Case’s home.

At a sentencing hearing Wednesday in Sudbury, assistant Crown attorney Stephanie Baker said she was asking both Case and Loyer receive two to three years in federal prison.

Loyer is being represented by lawyer Michael Haraschuk and Case is being represented by lawyer Nicholas Xynnis. Both are seeking six months in provincial jail.

Baker said Wednesday that Loyer and Case acted as a team in the sexual assault, which is why she is seeking the same sentence for both of them.

Baker told the court Case tried to manipulate the victim’s memory shortly after the sexual assault took place, by saying she was the one who acted inappropriately.

The victim did not provide a statement during sentencing submissions.

A sentencing date is expected to be set at a hearing Jan. 19.