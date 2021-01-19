Former Sudbury track coach David Case was sentenced Tuesday to three years, nine months in jail for sexually assaulting a teen girl he was coaching in the 1980s.

But Case didn't go to jail because his lawyer, Nick Xynnis, is appealing the decision.

During his trial in January 2020, the court heard Case and the victim were married when she came of age. They met when she was 14 and she accused him of sexually assaulting her on a bus when she was 15, in a dorm room and local hotel when she was 16 and physical assaults after they secretly married when she turned 18.

She fled the relationship in 1993 and told court during the trial she didn't report Case because she thought no one would believe her.

Case is also awaiting sentencing on another conviction. Along one of his former sprinters, Celine Loyer, Case was found guilty last year of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman in June of 2011 at Case’s home.

The Crown is seeking two to three years in federal prison in that case.