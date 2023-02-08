Former supply teacher charged with sexual assault after alleged incident at N.B. school; RCMP seek other possible victims

Police say a man from Moncton, N.B., who was previously charged for allegedly videotaping children at pools in Fredericton is now facing sex charges after an alleged incident at a school where he was a supply teacher.

The Fredericton Police Force started investigating reports of a man videotaping children in the pool areas of various hotels in the city in early November 2022.

Stephen Blackwood, 37, was arrested and charged with:

assault

sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age

sexual interference

He was later released on conditions.

At that time, police said the New Brunswick RCMP was also investigating Blackwood for alleged offences in the Moncton area.

Codiac Regional RCMP arrested Blackwood on Dec. 2, 2022, for allegedly breaching the conditions of his release order.

Blackwood appeared in Moncton provincial court last Thursday and was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police say the charges stem from “an incident” at a school in November 2022.

No other details about the incident have been released.

The RCMP says Blackwood was a supply teacher between Oct. 26 and Nov. 4, 2022 at a number of schools in the Anglophone East School District.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Friday.

Police are now trying to determine if there are other alleged victims.

ALLEGED OFFENCES IN MONCTON AREA

The RCMP added in a news release Wednesday that Blackwood allegedly committed similar offences in the Moncton area.

Police say Blackwood was known to frequent the Shediac Wharf in Shediac, N.B., last summer.

They say he would approach children and ask if they would perform a dance for his YouTube channel, where he is known as "Blamzooka.”

There are also reports of similar incidents at the Magic Mountain water park dating back to 2018.

Police allege Blackwood also went to Parlee Beach in Pointe-du-Chêne, N.B., as well as hotel pools and other public pools, like the YMCA and the Dieppe Aquatic and Sports Centre in Dieppe, N.B.

Police add that he may have also have been to other locations.

"This is still an active investigation, and we are working diligently to understand if there were other victims," said New Brunswick RCMP Cpl. Hans Ouellette in the release.

"We are asking parents to speak to their children if they attended these locations, or any of the schools that he taught at, and had interactions with him. We also want people to know that a sexual assault complaint can be made at any time, and there is no statute of limitations as to how far back the assault happened. If you are a victim of sexual misconduct, please contact us. You will be listened to, and you will be believed."

The RCMP says victims, or anyone with information related to the incidents or similar ones, should contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police say their investigation is ongoing.