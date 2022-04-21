Former The Bay store in downtown Winnipeg to be used partly for Indigenous housing
One of the landmark stores formerly run by the Hudson's Bay Co. is about to undergo a major transformation.
A Manitoba government source says the six-storey, 655,000-square-foot building in downtown Winnipeg is to be transferred to Indigenous leadership and will be used partly for affordable housing.
The official announcement is expected Friday with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on hand.
The source, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record, says Manitoba will contribute $10 million to the initiative, with the federal government and Winnipeg city hall also pitching in.
The Winnipeg store was closed in November 2020, and the municipal and provincial governments have been working to help find a new use for the site.
A major hurdle for any new development is the fact that the building dates back almost a century, has been granted heritage status and needs major renovations.
