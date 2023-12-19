Former Toronto FC coach Bob Bradley to remain in charge of Norway's Stabaek FC

Former Toronto FC head coach Bob Bradley is staying on at Stabaek FC despite the Norwegian club's relegation.

Bradley, fired as Toronto’s head coach and supporting director in late June, joined Stabaek for a second stint as head coach in early September in a bid to help the team avoid relegation from the 16-team Norwegian top tier.

The team finished 15th at 7-15-8, dropping down into the second division.

"I am planning to continue with the project," Bradley told the club website. "There are so many good people in and around this club … I think the future of this club has great possibilities."

Former Toronto captain Michel Bradley joined his father as a volunteer coach in Norway. The club says it wants him to stay too.

Bob Bradley first joined Stabaek, which is based in the Oslo suburb of Baerum, in 2014 after being let go as manager of Egypt. He spent two seasons in charge, helping Stabaek qualify for the Europa League before leaving in November, 2015 to take over France’s Le Havre.

He was fired as TFC’s head coach and sporting director June 26 with the team languishing in 14th place in the MLS Eastern Conference at 3-7-10. It had won just two of its past 17 matches (2-7-8) in all competitions.

The three-time MLS coach of the year took charge of Toronto in November, 2021. His record with the club was 14-26-19.

Toronto appointed Terry Dunfield as interim coach before naming Canada coach John Herdman as Bradley’s permanent replacement.

Toronto finished the season at 4-20-10, last in the MLS overall standings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2023