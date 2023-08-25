Former Toronto mayor John Tory announces temporary return to talk radio

Former Toronto Mayor John Tory will return to hosting talk radio, at least temporarily, taking over as host of NEWSTALK 1010’s Moore in the Morning next week.

Tory announced he’ll fill in for host John Moore on his morning radio show on Aug. 28 from 5 to 9 a.m.

“I have always loved radio,” Tory told Moore while in the studio Friday morning. “There’s something about it that is very intimate - you have a relationship with the listeners.”

After resigning as leader of Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives in 2009, Tory became a talk show radio host until running for mayor in 2014.

Monday will mark his first time hosting a radio show since 2018. His first job at a radio station was when he was 17, he recalled, “buying coffee for the guys in the newsroom.”

Since leaving municipal office, Tory said he’s been focused on community work and getting back into business – “a portfolio of things,” as he described it. Within that, he said he’d love to take on further broadcasting opportunities.

“I’d love to do a bit of [broadcasting] because I did enjoy it,” he said.

The former mayor also spoke about the challenges of his last job while speaking to Moore Friday.

“Getting to your desk at 6 and going home at 10 –[I] over did it," Tory said. “The concept of work-life balance is a really important concept.”

Tory resigned as mayor of Toronto earlier this year after his extramarital relationship with a staffer was brought to light.