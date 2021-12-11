Former Toronto Mayor Mel Lastman dies at 88

Former Toronto Mayor Mel Lastman has died. He was 88.

Lastman died at his home Saturday afternoon, CTV News learned.

Known for his flamboyance and outspokenness, Lastman served for six years as the first mayor of 'megacity' -- the name given to Toronto after the amalgamation of six municipalities in 1998.

Before that, he was the mayor of the then municipality of North York for more than two decades, from 1973 to 1997.

Toronto Mayor John Tory, who worked in Lastman's mayoral campaign and served in his "kitchen cabinet," paid tribute to his former boss on Saturday, calling him a kind, good-hearted man.

Tory said Lastman had a larger-than-life personality "who always wanted to do the right thing for people."

"He was so committed to the city and worked throughout his time in office to make sure Toronto moved forward as one united city and into the 21st century," the mayor said in a statement.

"As we mourn his passing, I want to thank Mel Lastman again for his service to North York and to the entire City of Toronto. He will be so missed by those who knew and loved him. May his memory be a blessing."

Tory has ordered all flags at city hall and other municipal buildings to be lowered at half-mast to honour Lastman. He has also asked city protocol to provide an opportunity for the public to sign a condolence book.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford honoured Lastman Saturday, describing him as a "true leader and builder" for Toronto.

"He was a great mayor and he touched many lives," Ford said in a tweet. "Mel, you will truly be missed. My thoughts are with the Lastman family at this difficult time."

Coun. Mike Colle, who also worked in Lastman's 1998 mayoral run, said his friend and mentor cared so much about Toronto, putting his heart and soul into the city.

"He basically created the new Toronto. He put together those six municipalities overnight, made it into a city," Colle said.

"He made that happen with just his sweat, passion. He never stopped trying to make things happen. He was always -- with the sleeves rolled up -- put his guts and everything and he's certainly one of the most memorable people I've ever met and had the honour of working with and working beside."

Colle recalled when Lastman called the military for help in 1999 to clear the snow from city streets – one of the controversial decisions 'Mega City Mel' made during his tenure in politics.

While people continue to question Lastman's military call years later, Colle said the decision showed how his friend cared for the residents of the city.

"The reason why he called in the army was because he was so upset that the ambulances and fire trucks couldn't get up and down the narrow streets of Toronto," Colle said.

"He felt that those people were calling him, and they were crying out, 'I got to get to the doctor, my mother can't get to the hospital.' So that's why Mel reacted with his gut."

In an interview with the Canadian Press in 2009, 10 years after he made the call, Lastman said he was proud of what he did and added that "I did the right thing."

Born on March 9, 1933, Lastman grew up in Kensington Market. And while he later moved to North York, Lastman "always kept that Kensington spirit with him," Colle said.

The death of Lastman is the passing of an era, said former Toronto Councillor Joe Mihevc.

"If I were to summarize in one sentence what he was really about was, he actually brought this city together," Mihevc, who worked with Lastman as a city councillor when megacity started.

"He helped us to think together as Torontonians."

Before turning into politics, Lastman was a businessman. He opened the first Lastman's Bad Boy Superstore in 1955 on Weston Road.

After retiring, some Torontonians would come to know Lastman from his TV commercials for the store with his son Blayne, yelling the tagline: "Nooobody!"

"If you said 'nooobody,' people would instantly say that's what Mel Lastman always said," former Toronto Mayor Barbara Hall said.

Hall, who lost to Lastman during the megacity election, said as a tough negotiator but also a friendly person.

"He was flamboyant and controversial, but much loved in North York, where many people would say that he was the only mayor they'd ever known," Hall said.

"He listened to people, and he went out. We had very different perceptions of the city, but there's no question that he was effective in many ways."

Other political figures also paid tribute to Lastman, including Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and Federal Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole.

Lastman is survived by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His wife, Marilyn, died in January 2020 following a brief illness.

A funeral will be held Monday at 10:00 a.m. at Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel on Steeles Avenue in North York.