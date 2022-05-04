Former U of C Dino defensive back Deane Leonard drafted by Chargers

A former U of C Dino with deep CFL family ties was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers into the NFL Saturday.

Defensive back Deane Leonard was chosen in the seventh round by the Chargers with the 236th pick overall.

Leonard, whose father Kenton played seven seasons with the Stampeders in the CFL, thus became the first former Dino ever drafted by an NFL team.

The Dinos Twitter feed quoted the NFL Network's analysis of Leonard to mark the joyous occasion.

"You see that 40 time…that's what you need to know!" He's from Canada. He's got great size. I actually think he's got upside to become an NFL player. You can sense he knows how to play," the NFL Network said.

"We couldn't agree more," said the Dinos.

"You see that 40 time...that's what you need to know!"



"He's from Canada. He's got great size. I actually think he's got upside to become an NFL player. You can sense he knows how to play."



We couldn't agree more, @nflnetwork! pic.twitter.com/yRzihJQxud

Current Dinos head coach and legendary Stampeder linebacker Wayne Harris paid tribute to Leonard in an article published on the Dinos website.

"We're all very excited for Deane to get the opportunity to play in the NFL," Harriss said. "He is an outstanding man and outstanding player, and we couldn't be happier for him today. He comes from a great family, and we're so happy for them, as well.

"Deane was actually just here on campus this week," he added. "It was great to see him. He came by during practice, so a lot of the guys got to see him again. We hope everything goes well for him in his quest to make the NFL."

Leonard played the last two seasons in the NCAA for Old Miss, where they also celebrated Leonard being drafted.

�������������� ������!@DeaneJLeonard is off the board after being selected by the @chargers. pic.twitter.com/jUJgm5eoli

It's not the first time Leonard has heard his name called for a pro football draft either: he was the 18th player selected in the 2021 CFL draft, by the Hamilton Tiger Cats, who retain his CFL rights.