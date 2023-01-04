Former Ukrainian retirement home property in Sudbury generates interest

The Ukrainian Barvinok Retirement Residence in Greater Sudbury has been listed for sale for almost a year, but it has recently generated some interest.

The owners re-listed the property the last week of December with new realtors. David Ghent-Kyle, one of the listings' agents, says a number of people have come to see it.

Ghent-Kyle said the changing real estate market and a difference in marketing have contributed to the interest.

“It hasn’t been too long and we’ve had lots of action on it, which has been great. You know, multiple showings every single day,” he said.

Sandra Sharko, president of the Ukrainian Centre, was a part of the centre’s beginnings 18 years ago.

Sharko told CTV News that the building, which was once a daycare centre, became available in 2001, and she knew the space would identify a need.

“We decided 'alright that’s the perfect location for us to open up a continuum of care so those of our seniors who need more help and 24-hour-care could live there,'” Sharko said.

With half a million dollars in funding in hand, renovations began according to Sharko. She said they were able to open the centre up in time for the centennial celebration of Ukrainian arrival in Sudbury.

The building was able to house seven residents at a given time.

Barvinok, which means periwinkle in Ukrainian, was suggested by a resident. The periwinkle flower is known for its resilience in Ukraine.

As the years passed, Sharko said, the facility ended up being costly, due to repairs and the increased patient care required to house the residents.

“We had to put more money and more money into the building itself and more into the salaries,” said Sharko.

“Because the amount were given for the salaries back in 2002 was quite a bit different from now, twenty years later. And it was just going further and further into debt.”

In 2021, Sharko said the difficult decision to list it was made.

“It was 18 years of love for me, and giving up on that was a lot,” she said.

Sharko said they ensured the residents found a suitable place to live before they listed the property.

Those who were a part of Barvinok’s history were grateful to be there and enjoyed the gardens, she said.

A statue that was once outside of Barvinok is now outside the Ukrainian Centre as a tribute to its memory.