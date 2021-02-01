A long-time professor at Halifax’s University of King’s College has been charged with sexual assault in relation to a 1988 incident.

Halifax Regional Police say officers in the Sexual Assault Investigation Team have charged 76-year-old Wayne John Hankey of Halifax with one count of sexual assault.

Police say they received a report in September 2020 of a historic sexual assault against a man that occurred in student housing of University of King’s College campus in 1988. Hankey was an employee at the university at the time of the incident.

Hankey is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face one count of sexual assault.

Police say they are not releasing any further details out of concern for the victim’s privacy and wellbeing.

According to his biography on the university’s website, Wayne Hankey was Director of the King’s Foundation Year Program from 1972-1978, and College Librarian from 1981-1993.

He retired from King’s in July 2015, and was made a Professor Emeritus at Dalhousie University.