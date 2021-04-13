Former University of King's College professor charged with second historical sexual assault, indecent assault

A long-time professor at Halifax’s University of King’s College, who was already facing one charge of sexual assault, is now facing a second charge of sexual assault and a charge of indecent assault.

Halifax Regional Police say officers in the Sexual Assault Investigation Team have charged 76-year-old Wayne John Hankey of Halifax in relation to historical sexual assaults that occurred in Halifax in the late 1970s to the 1980s.

Hankey was charged with one count of sexual assault in relation to an alleged incident against a man that occurred in 1982, and one count of indecent assault in relation to alleged incidents against a different man that occurred between 1977 and 1979.

Police confirm the alleged incidents, which were reported to police earlier this year, occurred on the University of King’s College campus and at a residence in Halifax.

Both charges are as per the criminal code that was in effect at the time.

On Feb. 1, Hankey was charged with one count of sexual assault in relation to a 1988 incident.

Police said they received a report in September 2020 of a historic sexual assault against a man that allegedly occurred in student housing of University of King’s College campus in 1988. Hankey was an employee at the university at the time of the incident.

Hankey is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face the charges.

According to his biography on the university’s website, Wayne Hankey was Director of the King’s Foundation Year Program from 1972-1978, and College Librarian from 1981-1993.

He retired from King’s in July 2015, and was made a Professor Emeritus at Dalhousie University.

His biography was removed from the university's website this week, and has been replaced with a message reading in part:

"...at the request and urging of members of our alumni community, we have removed Dr. Hankey's profile from the King's website... The decision will remain in effect pending the outcome of the university's independent review and the criminal prosecution before the courts."