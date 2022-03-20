Former UVic soccer star who inspired cancer fundraiser has died

Mackenzie Rigg, a University of Victoria alumnus who helped raise more than $120,000 for brain tumour research after being diagnosed with stage four brain cancer in August 2020, has died.

The UVic soccer standout spoke to CTV News in October 2020, when the Vikes Kick Cancer fundraiser started in his honour had raised $27,000 in just three days, an outpouring of support for which he was extremely grateful.

“I think in a lot of ways, I could argue I’m unlucky because it’s such a freak thing that has happened to me,” Rigg said at the time.

“But in a lot of ways I’m feeling pretty lucky right now.”

That initial Vikes Kick Cancer campaign would go on to raise more than $80,000 for the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada. Last year, the campaign raised another almost $40,000.

In a news release, the UVic Department of Athletics and Recreation shared its condolences with Rigg's family.

"Mackenzie personified everything it means to be a Vike," said Clint Hamilton, the university's senior director of athletics and recreation, in the statement.

"He had a wonderfully contagious positive spirit which inspired all in his presence. Mackenzie's talent as a player was exceeded only by his leadership ability — he cared about his teammates and genuinely wanted to help them anyway he could, encouraging them to give back wherever possible."

UVic men's soccer head coach Bruce Wilson called Rigg's death "tragic news."

"Mackenzie was extremely intelligent and a great student," Wilson said in the UVic statement.

"He was the type of player you could always count on, who never missed a practice and would do anything asked of him. I've been lucky to stay in touch with him over the last couple of years, and this is a big loss."

Rigg was a two-time all-Canadian and the captain of the men's soccer team. He was also an academic all-Canadian and a member of the Vikes varsity council.

In lieu of flowers, his family encourages donations to the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada in Rigg's honour. https://www.braintumour.ca/mackenzie-rigg/