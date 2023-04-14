Former Vancouver councillor, LGBTQ2S+ advocate Alan Herbert dies at 78

A former Vancouver politician has died at age 78 after living with HIV for decades and battling Parkinson’s disease.

Alan Herbert is being remembered for his time on city council between 1996 and 1999, as the first elected chair of Vancouver Pride Society and as a longtime advocate for the LGBTQ2S+ community.

The 78-year-old died on Monday, according to a Facebook post by his son two days later.

As part of the announcement, Jason Herbert posted a video his father made for an AIDS Vancouver campaign, which details how the politician secured funding for the organization in 1987.

“One of the many contributions he made to the community over his lifetime,” his son wrote.

Tributes are pouring in online in the wake of Herbert’s death.

B.C. MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert—who is not related to the late councillor—highlighted Alan Herbert’s legacy in a tweet.

“He led the way on so much—helping found AIDS Vancouver, supporting the Davie Village (can you imagine it without the Fountainhead Pub?), Pride Society, support for LGBT seniors…may his memory be a blessing,” wrote Chandra Herbert.

The late Herbert was instrumental in fighting for city-approved liquor licences at Davie Street bars, including the Fountainhead Pub.

Speaking to CTV News later, Chandra Herbert described Alan Herbert as a kind person who was looking for ways to help others.

“He did what I think most of us hope to do, he made a difference and left the world a better place than he found it,” the MLA said.

Former Park Board Commissioner Tricia Barker also shared memories about her late friend online.

“He did so much for Vancouver…but I will miss our long chats and his sense of humour. We laughed and laughed and laughed!” Barker tweeted.

The family is planning to host a funeral at the Schara Tzedeck Cemetery in New Westminster on Friday at 10 a.m., and is welcoming donations to AIDS Vancouver in Herbert’s honour.