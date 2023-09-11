Former Vancouver Island Christian camp counsellor says they were shunned after being outed as bisexual

Oliver Kadach attended Camp Qwanoes as a kid and worked there for two summers, but said they weren't allowed to return after they were outed as bisexual.

"It was very distressing," Kadach told CTV News.

"After that summer, I was hospitalized for a couple months in a psychiatry ward. And I was diagnosed with PTSD and that goes to show they're spreading a lot of harm," they continued.

Kadach struggled with their identity growing up as a result of what was being taught in the camp.

"We were all told if a kid comes out to you, we can't support it because that's not what God wants," Kadach said.

"I think it's disgusting. I think it's really gross because these kids need our support and they need to be shown that they are loved and accepted for who they are," they continued.

After news spread that they were bisexual, Kadach said people in the camp shunned them and they no longer keep in contact with anyone in the camp.

Kadach no longer identifies as Christian because of Camp Qwanoes, but rather considers themselves spiritual.

In an emailed statement, Camp Qwanoes' executive director Scott Bayley said "at Qwanoes, we welcome all campers – regardless of background or beliefs – and we seek to treat each one with the same love, care and respect."

"Each is treated as an equal and accepted…it has always been this way at Qwanoes. We believe that people with different beliefs can still get along and enjoy a great time together," the statement read.

"Camp Qwanoes is a Christian camp that is owned and operated by a group of churches. We seek staff who share our beliefs, including that we look to the Bible as our basis for truth. We hire staff who are willing to sign, support and live by our staff agreement."

Kadach believes the camp needs to rethink its interpretation of the Bible.

"As a lot of us know, it's a mistranslation. Homosexuality in the Bible is a mistranslation," they said.

"So I'd ask them to look into that and just be aware that they're causing so much harm to kids," they continued, adding that they want the camp to be held accountable.

Three school districts have cut ties with the camp this year over its views on homosexuality.

Kadach said they now use their voice to advocate for minority groups, especially the LGBTQ+ community.