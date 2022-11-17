Former Vauxhall, Alta., baseball academy student Adam Macko dealt to Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays sent shockwaves through the baseball world Wednesday, trading all-star Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners.

But the high-profile deal also featured a player some in southern Alberta might be familiar with: a former Vauxhaull Jet, lefty Adam Macko, is headed to the Jays in return for Hernandez, along with right-handed reliever Erik Swanson.

Macko – who was born in Slovakia and lived in Ireland as a boy - attended Vauxhall High School in southern Alberta prior to being drafted by the Mariners in the seventh round of the MLB draft in 2019.

Great video with regards to @adaaam_15 https://t.co/aTi5e6IPaV

Most recently, Macko pitched for the Everett Aquasox of the Northwest League.

Vauxhall Jets coach Les McTavish said he is thrilled that his former player may find himself playing with Canada's only Major League Baseball team.

"It's certainly exciting for him and for Canadians," McTavish said, in an interview with CTV News on Wednesday. "And for our program, (too), that (he) was able to get traded to the Toronto Blue Jays. And getting traded for a major league all-star – hopefully it's a sign of many big things ahead for him."

It may be a while before Macko gets a shot with the Blue Jays. He was assigned to the Jays' minor league affiliate, the Vancouver Canadians, after they acquired him.