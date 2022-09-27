Former VicPD reservist convicted of sexual offence involving youth

A former Victoria police reserve member has been convicted of a sexual offence involving a youth in the early 1990s.

Aaron Plater has been convicted of one count of touching a young person for a sexual purpose while he was leading a youth cadet program, and his victim was a member of that program.

The offence took place between Jan. 1, 1993 and Dec. 18, 1994.

Plater's sentencing date has been scheduled for Nov. 14.

CTV News has reached out to Victoria police for further details.