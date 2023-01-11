Former Victoria-to-Vancouver luxury ferry sold to Mexican company

A short-lived luxury ferry between Victoria and Vancouver has been sold to a Mexican company and was being loaded for transport in Victoria on Tuesday.

The former V2V Vacations catamaran, the V2V Empress, was being hoisted onto a cargo ship bound for the Caribbean.

The 180-tonne Empress will be transported through Florida before it starts its new life as a passenger vessel in the Caribbean, where it will be re-branded.

The Victoria-to-Vancouver ferry service launched in May 2017 and shut down in January 2020.

When the service launched in 2017, tickets ranged from $120 to $240. In 2019, the company began offering discount prices for B.C. residents.

The V2V Empress had 242 seats that were each equipped with USB ports and power outlets. Wi-Fi and locally sourced beer, wine and food were also available.

Workers who were loading the vessel onto the cargo ship Tuesday said the operation went smoothly.

"The sheer weight of the vessel – as you can see trying to squeeze it between the cranes, that's why the vessel gets turned at 90 degrees and is slid in very gingerly," said captain Ian Hinkle.

Each of the two cranes lifting the vessel can carry up to 400 tonnes.

Another worker loading the ship said the team has "lifted bigger" and that they lower and raise boats all year round.