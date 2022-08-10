Former Village of Baddeck employee charged with fraud over $5,000

A former employee of the Village of Baddeck has been arrested and charged with fraud.

The RCMP says the charge was laid against 36-year-old Megan Cooper following a months-long investigation.

Victoria County RCMP received a complaint from the Village of Baddeck on Nov. 16, 2021, concerning possible fraud by a former employee.

The RCMP says the former employee was arrested in relation to the investigation on Monday.

Cooper has been charged with fraud over $5,000. She was released on conditions and is set to appear in Sydney provincial court on Oct. 5 at 9:30 a.m.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.